Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

NYSE MCD opened at $262.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $263.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

