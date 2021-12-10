Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.66% of Teradata worth $41,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

