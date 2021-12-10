Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.