Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 51,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,717. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.