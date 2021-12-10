Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $196.61

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$196.61 and last traded at C$196.80, with a volume of 61263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$199.82.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$227.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$230.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The company had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

