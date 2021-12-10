Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 54,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 9.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 804,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,785,000 after acquiring an additional 72,561 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.