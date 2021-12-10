Bradford Gay Sells 11,631 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $6.42 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Well by 234.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in American Well by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 179.0% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 325,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

