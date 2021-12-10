Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $30.80 Average PT from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAK shares. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

NYSE:BAK traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $19.23. 212,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

