Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Cut to GBX 113

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.52) to GBX 113 ($1.50) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BREE. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 94.85 ($1.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.23.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

