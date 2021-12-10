Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Charles Ferry Acquires 41 Shares

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Charles Ferry purchased 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £142.68 ($189.21).
Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 359 ($4.76) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 368.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.79%.
Brewin Dolphin Company Profile
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.
