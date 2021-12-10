Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Charles Ferry Acquires 41 Shares

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Charles Ferry purchased 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £142.68 ($189.21).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 359 ($4.76) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 368.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.37).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

