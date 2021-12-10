Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce sales of $285.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,791. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

