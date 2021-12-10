Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $720.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.89.

Shares of AVGO traded up $54.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $637.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $593.07. The stock has a market cap of $262.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

