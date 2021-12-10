Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,341.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 480,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 229,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $25.34 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 178.95%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

