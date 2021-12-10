Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,942. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,864. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.74.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

