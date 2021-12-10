Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce sales of $96.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.88 million to $97.47 million. Nevro reported sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $380.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.03 million to $381.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $434.34 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $456.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

NVRO traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $87.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,202. Nevro has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

