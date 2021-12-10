Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). PROS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,390. PROS has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 21.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 8.0% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 185,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PROS by 14.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at $3,589,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

