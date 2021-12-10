Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 476,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,642. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $97.72 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

