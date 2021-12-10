Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $53.17

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. 2,923,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,900. Aflac has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

