Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $3,202.69

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,202.69.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,952.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,873.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,712.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

