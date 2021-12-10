Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) PT at $34.00

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVKIF shares. UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($37.08) to €34.00 ($38.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of EVKIF remained flat at $$31.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

