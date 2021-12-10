Brokerages Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Target Price at $53.83

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

FRG stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,512. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Franchise Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

