Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $100.33

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

