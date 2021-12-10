Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) PT at €211.64

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €210.36 ($236.36).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($243.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

MTX traded down €2.20 ($2.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €171.30 ($192.47). The stock had a trading volume of 205,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €199.33. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €162.30 ($182.36) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($252.70). The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

