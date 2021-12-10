Brokerages Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target at $39.63

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE OGN opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $243,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

