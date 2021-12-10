Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Price Target at $29.17

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on OUT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,408,000 after buying an additional 716,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,733,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.