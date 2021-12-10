Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Price Target at $29.17

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.
A number of brokerages have commented on OUT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,408,000 after buying an additional 716,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,733,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.