Brokers Set Expectations for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $25.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $24.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,965.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,028.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,811.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,638.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

