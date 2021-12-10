Brown University Purchases 240,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Brown University grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma makes up 3.0% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown University owned approximately 0.10% of Royalty Pharma worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,322 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 5,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,332. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

