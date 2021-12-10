BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -317.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $19.48 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $355.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

