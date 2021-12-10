BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,087. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.09 and a 52-week high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$385.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

