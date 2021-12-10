BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given New 240.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Societe Generale from 235.00 to 240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,454. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

