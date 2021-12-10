Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Cut to €22.00

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €23.00 ($25.84) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BZZUY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BZZUY remained flat at $$10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

