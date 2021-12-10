Cadence Bank NA Makes New Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.69 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

