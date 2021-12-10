Cadence Bank NA Sells 92 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR opened at $226.04 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.