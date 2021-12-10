Cadence Bank NA Takes $207,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $100.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,662. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

