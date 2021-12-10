Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,903 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of SLB opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

