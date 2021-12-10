Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

