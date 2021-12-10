Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 737 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

