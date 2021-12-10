Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CXB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

