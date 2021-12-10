Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Scott Imhoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $25.03 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $666.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
