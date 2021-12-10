Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Imhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $25.03 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $666.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

