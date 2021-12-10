Campbell Wealth Management Buys 43,864 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 46.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 1.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $75,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

