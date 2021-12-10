Canaccord Genuity Increases Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target to GBX 318

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 318 ($4.22) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 352.80 ($4.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.34. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £894.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.27.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.