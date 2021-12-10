Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

