Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total value of C$265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,967,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,335,807.80.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total value of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$52.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$55.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

