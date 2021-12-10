Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$2,706,270.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,648,114.63.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total value of C$2,387,695.50.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

