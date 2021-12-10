Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.30.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.