Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

TSE:CWB opened at C$36.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,900. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

