Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.99 and last traded at C$26.26. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.97.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

