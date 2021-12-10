Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.92.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.74 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Insiders sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

