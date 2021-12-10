Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.47). Canoo posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canoo by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Canoo by 1,849.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Canoo by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canoo stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 77,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,600. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.04.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

