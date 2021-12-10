Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.44

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and traded as high as $47.18. Capgemini shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 35,458 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

